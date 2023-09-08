HamberMenu
Intermediate student ‘ends life’ in hostel room in Visakhapatnam

Academic pressure is suspected to be the reason for the girl resorting to the extreme step, say police

September 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old Intermediate student reportedly ended her life in her hostel room at Boyapalem under PM Palem police station limits here on September 8 (Friday).

According to the police, the girl was a native of Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district. PM Palem police station Inspector Y. Ramakrishna said that academic pressure was suspected to be the reason for the girl resorting to the extreme step.

The body has been shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.

