‘Infinity Vizag', a meeting of IT companies, to be organised on January 20,21 in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A meeting of major IT companies, ‘Infinity Vizag’ will be organised in Visakhapatnam city on January 20 and 21. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath launched the poster and website of the meeting on Friday. IT Association of Andhra Pradesh president K. Sridhar said that they were organising the meet for the first time in Andhra Pradesh in association with AP Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Software Technology Park. He also said that the meeting will be organised at Marriot hotel. Representatives of a number of IT companies would participate in the meeting. On the second day of the meeting, there would be discussions on ‘Business Process Management & Technology’.