“India’s growth and prosperity is linked to the oceans,” says President Droupadi Murmu

December 04, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

President Droupadi Murmu has said that oceans will play a vital role in India’s growth and prosperity with the future linked to the waters, as in the past. The Indian Navy, with its victory in the 1971 war, has earned a permanent place in history and continues to inspire generations.

The President participated as the chief guest at the Navy Day celebrations on the Beach Road, here, on Sunday evening.

Addressing the huge gathering of Naval officers, personnel of Armed Forces, their family members, officials of various department and the general public, Ms. Murmu said: “We are inherently a maritime nation being surrounded by oceans on three sides. I am confident that the Indian Navy, which is a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force, propelled by innovation, will grow from strength to strength and represent ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in its true spirit.”

Referring to Visakhapatnam as ‘Jewel of the East Coast’, the President said that the city had emerged as an important hub as the Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and its importance as an industrial and port city. Expressing happiness to launch various projects virtually, she said that the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool district would help in strengthening India’s defence sector. The road projects and Eklavya Model Residential Schools in East Godavari, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts would contribute to the economic development of the regions and the schools to holistic and inclusive development.

Earlier, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, spoke on the Indian Navy’s contribution to maritime security and economic development of the nation. Visakhapatnam has a rich maritime history and the ENC had hosted the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR), Milan-2022 and now the honour of hosting the Navy Day celebrations in the presence of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. This interaction with the Supreme Commander would be normally in Delhi. He hailed the support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in this regard.

The Navy Day, celebrated to commemorate the victory of India in the 1971 war, is the time to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice made by the Naval personnel in the war. He recalled that PNS (Pakistan Naval Submarine) Ghazi was sunk outside the Visakhaptnam port in the war. This year, for the first time, the Navy Day celebrations are being conducted outside the national capital, he said.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Vidadala Rajani, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta participated.