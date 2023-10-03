Human Rights Forum condemns NIA crackdown on activists’ residences

October 03, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Tuesday roundly condemned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for conducting raids on the residences of HRF members across several districts in the State on the morning of October 2 (Monday), stating that it was a clear attempt to intimidate human rights defenders and impede their work.

Those subjected to the searches and seizures were HRF A.P. State president U.G. Srinivasulu in Adoni, State general secretary Y. Rajesh in Amalapuram, State vice-president K.V. Jagannadha Rao in Srikakulam, State vice-president S. Abdul Rasool in Anantapur, State secretary U.M. Devendra Babu in Yemmiganur, HRF State executive committee member K. Sudha in Visakhapatnam and A. Chandrasekhar, HRF AP & TS Coordination committee member in Anantapur.

These raids were pursuant to a First Information Report (FIR) registered on November 23, 2020 at the Munchingiputtu police station in Visakhapatnam district (now in ASR district) with the NIA hoping to recover ‘incriminating documents and materials, which are relevant to the investigation of the case’.

“No such incriminating material was found anywhere on these seven premises. These raids have only facilitated the NIA personnel in confiscating the mobile phones of five HRF functionaries as well as other electronic equipment like hard drives, a laptop and some literature in a roughly six-hour search,” said V.S. Krishna, HRF AP convener.

“Seizure of electronic devices, including mobile phones, without even providing cloned copies to the owners results in immediate lack of access to precious work-related material and contacts. It amounts to an overwhelming loss. When asked when these devices would be returned, the NIA officials said if no incriminating material is found, they could be claimed from the NIA’s Hyderabad branch office.”

“It is not only a deprivation of valuable property of the functionaries concerned but also of their right to livelihood, privacy and human dignity. This amounts to an infringement of Constitutional rights,” Mr. Krishna said.

“We have also gathered from a release put out by the NIA that raids were conducted on October 2 across 53 locations in A.P. and nine in Telangana on the homes of activists belonging to various social organisations and one arrest was made. The NIA release also describes HRF as a ‘front organisation of the Maoists’. This is a plain canard. Anyone familiar with HRF’s conceptual understanding of human rights and our practice would know this to be a brazen untruth,” he added.

“HRF is not an appendage of the Maoists or any other political party. Formed on October 11, 1998, HRF has turned 25 years old this month. We shall persist in spreading a culture of human rights in society with the certitude that a broad-based and truly independent human rights movement is desirable and possible,” said Mr. Jeevan Kumar of HRF.