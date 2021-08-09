Home delivery of diesel launched

Anuradha Auto petrol bunk in Sheelanagar launched home delivery of diesel, here on Monday.

The new delivery system was launched by MLC P.V.N Madhav.

Owner of the bunk Venkanna Chowdary, said that diesel will be delivered to homes in jerry cans on call by people. A team of delivery boys equipped with a two-wheeler will deliver the fuel to the doorsteps, he said.

BPCL territory manager Sujeet said that this was the first time in the two Telugu-speaking States that such an initiative has been launched with the approval PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation).

The order can be booked by logging into

https: //www.anuradhaauto.com/fuelonwheels* or by calling 9697228899.

Diesel will be delivered at home without any transport charges within a range of 20 km.