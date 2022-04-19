Help the poor and needy, Venkaiah Naidu urges the youth

‘Serving people will give enormous satisfaction to a person’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu interacting with the inmates of Prema Samajam, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu called upon the youth to dedicate some of their time and resources to help the poor and needy and live by the spirit of India‘s core value of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

He said the chance to serve people gives enormous satisfaction to a person and that one must utilise every opportunity to work for others.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu was speaking at the 90 th anniversary celebrations of ‘Prema Samajam’, a social welfare organisation, here on Tuesday. He paid tributes to the founder of the organisation Maredla Satyanarayana,

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-President said that serving the needy would give tremendous satisfaction and called upon everyone to serve others in need. He recalled his own experience of working with Prema Samajam during his student days in Andhra University.

He lauded the organisation for catering to the needs of the poor and underprivileged through an orphanage, old-age home, and offering free medical services. He said the skill development centres, set up by Prema Samajam, would benefit the youth.

Recalling the experience of the pandemic, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that it was heartening to see a large number of people readily coming forward to help others in their hour of need.

The Vice-President interacted with the students of the school, and also the inmates of the old-age home, both run by Prema Samajam.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Prema Samajam president Pydah Krishna Prasad, its secretary Jagadeeswara Rao, students and the management of Prema Samajam participated in the event.