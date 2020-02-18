Helmet for pillion riders to be made mandatory in Vizag

After implementing the helmet rule with an iron fist, the city traffic police have launched a campaign to make wearing headgear compulsory for the pillion riders too.

According to police, a series of awareness programmes are being organised extensively and fines will be collected the violators soon. Records suggest that five pillion riders died while several others were injured in 11 accidents involving two-wheelers in the city last year.

‘Not a new rule’

“The risk in not wearing helmet is same for both the driver and the pillion rider. The risk is even bigger for the pillion riders when heavy vehicles hits a motorcycle from the rear. We have seen many such cases when pillion riders died due to head injuries while the rider escaped with normal injuries,” said a police officer.

Another police officer said this is not a new rule as it is already being implemented in cities such as Benguluru and Chennai. Recently, the Hyderabad Police have also launched a similar campaign.

“The city police had mooted the idea long ago but it was not implemented. This time, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena is serious about its implementation,” he said.

According to the ACP (Zone II) M.R.K Raju, campaigns are being organised to educate motorists that wearing helmet for pillion rider is mandatory.

“Campaigns are being organised at educational institutions. We are sensitising people in this regard during their routine inspections on the roads. We have put up posters at the major junctions about the rule,” Mr. Raju said.

The police would start collecting fines after the Police Commissioner gives his nod, he added.