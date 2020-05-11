Health officials fear spike in COVID cases after gas leak

Will the city witness a gradual spike in the COVID-19 positive cases in the next couple of weeks?

Health Department officials fear the worst because of large-scale violation of lockdown norms post the gas leak tragedy at the LG Polymers factory on Thursday last, which claimed 12 lives and left many hospitalised.

After the incident, panic-struck residents had rushed out of their houses and headed to the residences of their relatives, unmindful of the red, orange or green zones they were in. This led to congregation of people at various places.

Many people in the urban limits of Gopalapatnam, NAD Junction, and Madhavadhara had rushed out of the containments zones believing in the rumours that there was a gas leak in the factory for the second time, the officials said, and added that the unavoidable circumstances might turn out to be a bane of the city.

“Public cooperation has been excellent ever since the lockdown came into force. But on the night after the accident, there was large-scale movement of people. This may prove costly in the days to come. Immediately after the incident, many people from Gopalapatnam shifted to other places. A few colonies in Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta, and Madhavadhara are under the containment zone,” said a senior police officer.

‘Panic situation’

There was a panic situation as people saw persons dying in front of their eyes and many falling unconscious on road after inhaling the poisonous gas, said an official from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

“People of various areas panicked after receiving messages that there would be an explosion in the factory. It led to mass gathering. We will have see what it will lead to,” he added.

On April 30, the number of cases in Visakhapatnam district was 23, of which active ones were just three. Nine days later, the number increased to 62 with 38 active cases and one death.

‘Cause for concern’

“The rate at which the cases have been multiplying is causing concern. The situation changed after the government reopened the liquor outlets. Social distancing went for a toss as hundreds thronged the wine shops. Though use of umbrella was made mandatory to ensure social distancing, the damage has already been done,” said a health official.

“The lockdown is being strictly enforced in the containment zones. But if anybody broke the rule, then it is a threat,” he said. By April 29, almost 75 % of cases in the State were asymptomatic. “The only way to detect such cases is to conduct rapid tests,” said a doctor.