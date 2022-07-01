Health Minister inspects Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam

She directs doctors to provide better services to pregnant women

She directs doctors to provide better services to pregnant women

Health Minister and In-charge Minister of the district V. Rajini instructed the doctors at Government Victoria Hospital to pay special attention to the pregnant women coming for delivery and offer better services. She inspected the hospital in the city on Thursday. The Minister was accompanied by District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and other officials.

During her visit, she interacted with the pregnant women in the hospital and enquired about the services being offered by the doctors and hospital staff. She visited various wards and checked the case sheets. She enquired about the sanitary staff and security and instructed the management to issue ID cards to all personnel. The Minister also asked Superintendent of the hospital Prasad Usha to ensure that nurses and Arogya Mitra are available in the hospital round the clock.

Two infants had a narrow escape after a fan fell from the ceiling in the Kangaroo Medical Care (KMC) unit in the hospital a few days ago.