Happy hunting ground for budding cricketers

It was carnival time with a difference for budding cricketers at the ‘B’ ground of ACA-VDCA Stadium where a month-long cricket coaching camp is being organised by VDCA in association with The Hindu and Essar group. Mood among the young players is ecstatic as every one of them has set his or her goals high.

They are leaving no stone unturned in honing their skills at the camp which is being held under the watchful eyes of qualified coaches of VDCA.

“The camp has certainly helped me develop positive attitude and improve batting skills. I owe my fitness level to physical training during the camp,” says Sunitha who has been attending the camp for the last four years. She is brimming with confidence that she is sure to play for Indian team.

Nishita, class IX student, says “coaching camp is helping us in enhancing skills in all departments of the game. “We maintain a dairy and note down the progress of players every day. We review their performance individually,’’ says Kalyani, coach for u-19 girls.

Paramveer, who recently shifted along with his family from Kolkata to Vizag, says focus is on basics and fitness and the camp is good one for young players like him. “My favourite cricketer is Chris Gayle,” he says.

The VDCA has the distinction of producing many cricketers who played for State and nationals. Yelaka Venugopala Rao, who donned Indian colours, had his roots in VDCA camp tops the list. He and his two brothers Gnaneswara Rao and Sankara Rao were also products of the camps. Rickey Bhui, Vinay Krishna and Atchyuta Rao, who played for IPL, are all who graduated from VDCA camps.

Long association

VDCA has been conducting summer camps for the last 35 to 40 years and The Hindu associated with it for the last 18 years, says VDCA secretary K. Parthasaradhi. He says “The Hindu has been promoting sports for several years and we have conducted The Hindu trophy.” “Many youngsters still dream of playing for India. If basics are right one can shine in any format of the game,” says Mr. Pardhasaradhi.

“We advise parents to focus on education of their children along with cricket,” the VDCA secretary says.

Main focus at the camps is on three counts -- basics, technique, and fitness, says coach Kumar Swamy. Sneha Deepti, who attended the coaching camps, represented India against Bangladesh, he says.

“We reprimand if any one take liberties with his batting. We advise them to stay focused and play long innings,” says another coach S. Joga Rao.

“Camp is being run as per schedule. The players are also taken to Rushikonda or RK Beach for sand running as part of physical exercise,” says Kalyani.

All the players are divided into teams and 36 matches were held on round robin basis to give them match exposure. About 110 players have been shortlisted for year-long intensive training, says J.K.M. Raju, joint secretary of VDCA.

The camps, which are drawing to close in a couple of days, are also being held at GVMC Stadium, Coromandel township, Bheemunipatnam municipal grounds and Ukku Stadium in Steel Plant township.