GVMC trying to procure 20 lakh gambusia fish from various areas in southern States to address mosquito problem in Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has launched a search for gambusia (mosquito fish) in various parts of South India to scientifically address the mosquito menace in the city.

Gambusia is a 6 cm (female) and 3.5-4 cm (male) fish that can consume up to 100 mosquito larvae in a day. Dumping a large number of gambusia in water bodies is an eco-friendly process of mosquito control. This is more effective than the indoor process of fogging with malathion and spraying houses with pyrethrum.

This is in addition to other routine measures like anti-larvae operations, fogging, distribution of mosquito nets, Friday- Dry Day and overhead tank cleaning activities by the Public Health Department of GVMC.

The GVMC has approached the Fisheries Department in Visakhapatnam to arrange nearly 20 lakh fish required for the city’s 2,693 water bodies. The Fisheries Department has already started contacting fish processing units in various parts of the southern States. In Badampudi village of Unguturu mandal of West Godavari district, the fish suppliers have come forward to send 60,000 fish to the city in two days. The department is contacting sources in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places to procure the remaning 19.4 lakh fish.

Confirming this to The Hindu, GVMC Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar said, “Actually our 2,693 water bodies like ponds, wells and reservoirs need only two lakh gambusia fish to eradicate the mosquito larvae. But, we decided to collect 20 lakh fish for mosquito control in an effective way.”

Dengue cases on the rise

Currently, as the number of dengue cases is increasing, mosquito control is an essential task of the authorities including GVMC.

Dr. Naresh Kumar said that as of July 10 this year, a total of 372 dengue and 44 malaria cases have been reported under the GVMC comprising 98 wards.

Visakhapatnam District Malaria Officer M. Tulasi said that as of July 8, a total of 428 dengue cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district and 50 malaria cases since January 1. Dengue cases have been reported more than last year. By this time last year, a total of 386 cases had been reported, she added.

“Though dengue fevers are higher in number than malaria, about 99% of them have been noticed in the general category, meaning no hospitalisation,” Ms. Tulasi said.

Most dengue cases were cured at home with simple medicines such as paracetamol. However, if any severe cases are reported, the government has set up a special ward specifically for dengue at KGH for treatment, she added.