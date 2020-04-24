GVMC intensifies checks to curb spitting

The civic body has intensified checks to curb open spitting, open defecation and open urination, in the city. About ₹32,000 fine amount has been collected from persons who were found violating the orders since April 1.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Additional Commissioner (Zone IV) Sanyasi Rao said that teams of civic officials have monitored in all the zones and imposed ₹32,000 as fine on the violators.

A senior official from GVMC said that they have focussed on issue of open spitting which may spread the COVID-19.

It may be remembered that as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the State government on April 12 had prohibited spitting in public places.

After the move came into effect, the GVMC has been creating awareness through various means, he said.