GVMC intensifies checks to curb spitting

The civic body has intensified checks to curb open spitting, open defecation and open urination, in the city. About ₹32,000 fine amount has been collected from persons who were found violating the orders since April 1.
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Additional Commissioner (Zone IV) Sanyasi Rao said that teams of civic officials have monitored in all the zones and imposed ₹32,000 as fine on the violators.
A senior official from GVMC said that they have focussed on issue of open spitting which may spread the COVID-19.
It may be remembered that as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the State government on April 12 had prohibited spitting in public places.
After the move came into effect, the GVMC has been creating awareness through various means, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.