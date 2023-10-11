Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation to organise council meet on October 19

October 11, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed to conduct its next council meeting on October 19. The corporation has prepared a 57-point agenda for the meeting.

Amid speculation of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shifting to Visakhapatnam sooner, several development activities, including laying of roads, extension of roads and laying culverts, are being proposed in the agenda in the Bheemunipatnam mandal (Zone I).

Among others, a proposal to set up 100 MLD desalination plant under PPP mode to meet the water needs of the industries was included in the agenda. Already a request for proposal (RFP) was sent to the State government after conducting review meetings.

Biomining

The corporation has proposed to take up biomining at the Bheemunipatnam dumping yard over a stretch of six acres. A budget of ₹1.70 crore was proposed for the project.

The corporation has also proposed construction of multipurpose community hall with a budget of ₹69 lakh at Akkireddipalem, Ward No.68, Zone VI. Similarly, proposals to purchase equipments for a park at H.B Colony and setting up of proper lighting along the BRTS Road in Arilova were proposed.

Proposals to lay roads, culverts, road extensions, creation of amenities in burial grounds and other development activities were proposed.

Members of the opposition parties have been strongly objecting to some of the proposals.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy has alleged that crores of public money were proposed to construct roads and other facilities in the surrounding areas of the sites and ventures belonging to YSRCP leaders at Kurmannapalem and Kapuluppada.

“Nearly ₹11 crore was proposed for laying of roads to a venture of a YSRCP leader at Kurmannapalem. This is atrocious and misuse of public money,” he said.

He alleged large-scale corruption in filling of around 250 vacant posts of sanitary staff under the corporation limits.