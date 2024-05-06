Government employees exercise their franchise through postal ballot in Vizag

May 06, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam District Election Officer A. Mallikarjuna on May 5 (Sunday) launched the postal ballot voting facility for government employees who are on election duties.

In total, 13,751 government employees will exercise their franchise in the district through postal ballot until May 8. The programme began at a facilitation centre set up at the Andhra University English Medium School.

“Seven such centres have been set up for the seven Assembly constituencies,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Special dates have been allocated for some departments so that employees do not face any difficulties while exercising their franchise.

The home voting will start on May 7 and 8, and the arrangements have been made. Those who cannot vote on those two days can exercise their franchise on May 9, he said.

The District Election Officer said that 66% voting was recorded in the 2019 elections and the figure is expected to cross the 80% mark this time.

As many as 1,991 polling centres have been set up in the district, 502 of which have been identified as “sensitive”. Measures have been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections, added Mr. Mallikarjuna.