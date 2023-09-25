GITAM varsity holds workshop on big data in Visakhapatnam

September 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science’s Mathematics Department organised a national level workshop on “Recent Advances in Big Data and Circular Statistics Using R” here on Monday.

The workshop was organised in honour of the legendary statistician late Prof. CR Rao. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam inaugurated it.

S Rao Jammalamadaka, Distinguished Professor at the Department of Statistics & Applied Probability, University of California, Santa Barbara, and GITAM Visiting Professor delivered the keynote talk on “A Matter of Direction - Introduction to Directional Data.”

Andhra University Science & Technology Principal Srinivasa Rao explained about data mining in big data, CSIR emeritus Scientist Ashis Sen Gupta delivered a lecture on circular statistics, Pondicherry University senior professors V.S. Vaidyanathan and Vishnu Vardhan spoke.