Ganta Srinivasa Rao condemns alleged attack on C.M. Ramesh’s convoy at Anakapalli

May 05, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the alleged attack on Rajya Sabha MP and Anakapalli alliance MP candidate C.M. Ramesh’s convoy in Anakapalli district, former Minister and Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is creating unrest by disturbing the law and order.

“I have worked as MLA and MP in Visakhapatnam Urban and Rural region for the past 25 years, but I have never seen such incidents of attacks on leaders. I doubt whether we are living in a democracy. It is also very unfortunate that such incidents are occurring in Deputy Chief Minister’s constituency,” he said, during a press conference held at his residence, here on Sunday.

He said that Mr. Ramesh will complain to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the incident and the culprits should be punished strictly. Mr Ganta Srinivasa Rao also said that the response for the alliance manifesto is very good. He said that it was the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which had started the welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh. It is Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, when he was Chief Minister, who increased the pension amount from ₹200 to ₹2,000.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to generate revenue, but distributed money for welfare schemes by mortgaging valuable properties in the State. He also alleged that it was due to the YSRCP government, a number of investors have left the State in the last five years.

