Ganta seeks judicial probe into Chandanotsavam fiasco at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

April 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged failure of the government in organising the Chandanotsavam festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam.

Addressing a media conference along with former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the government has totally failed to organise the festival in a proper manner causing hardship to common devotees. He said that during the Telugu Desam rule top priority used to be given to common devotees. He questioned the failure to appoint a full-time Executive Officer to one of the biggest temples in Andhra Pradesh. How could the EO of Dwaraka Tirumala be made in-charge EO of Simhachalam temple?, he questioned.

Referring to the statements of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy, the TDP leader said one should understand the gravity of the situation when the seer was anguished over the poor crowd management. He said that the temple committee has said that ‘antaralaya darshanam’ (entry into the sanctum sanctorum) should be restricted to hereditary trustees.

He alleged that the government was not in a position to organise a one-day festival and described it as an unpardonable mistake. Reiterating the demand for constitution of a judicial committee to probe into the issue, he also sought that a time frame should be fixed for the committee to present its report.

Mr. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the fiasco in the organisation of the Chandanotsavam was an example of what would happen when the government does things without putting its heart and soul into the event. He demanded resignation of Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana for the failure in the proper organisation of the annual festival. Describing the recent attack on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, as a ‘black day’, he demanded booking of cases against those who had instigated the attacks.

TDP North Constituency in-charge Chikkala Vijayababu, Corporators P.V. Narasimha, Balla Srinivasa Rao and 98th ward president Panchadarla Srinu were present.