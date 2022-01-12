Visakhapatnam

Follow safety protocols, owners of malls and cinemas told

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted a video conference with the managements of various shopping malls and cinema theatres here on Tuesday and asked them to follow COVID-19 protocols without fail.

He asked the managements to ensure that all the staff of the establishments have taken two doses of vaccination. He also instructed them to maintain sanitisers for the customers. He told them not to allow any one without mask and ensure social distancing.

Meanwhile, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari told the volunteers and ANMs to conduct fever surveys to detect cases and take appropriate action.


