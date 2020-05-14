Visakhapatnam

Five positive cases reported in Visakhapatnam district; tally goes up to 71

MV Ella crew member tests negative

Five more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, according to officials from Health Department. The cases are likely to be confirmed in the State Health Bulletin on Friday. If the cases are confirmed, the total cases in the district will be 71.

According to sources, among the five cases, three persons including a couple are said to be migrant labourers who have come from other States. The three cases are reported from Butchayyapeta area and Cheedikada. Meanwhile, another couple from Poorna Market area have also been tested positive.

Meanwhile, a crew member of the MV Ella, who was sent to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, was tested negative on Thursday. The vessel, carrying pet coke from a port in the U.S.A., was berthed at EQ 7 of the city port on Wednesday. The crew member hailing from Haryana was shifted to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) after he showed some symptoms. The other crew members were instructed to be under strict quarantine till the test reports were received.

With the crew member testing negative, the stevedores were asked to commence discharge of the cargo immediately.

