Visakhapatnam

Fisherman drowns in sea as boat capsizes

A 49-year-old fisherman drowned while three others swam to safety after a country boat they were on board capsized in the sea off Pudimadaka coast in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

The incident came to light after Atchutapuram police registered a case late on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as T. Venkat Rao, a resident of Kadapalem village.

Atchutapuram police SI D. Upendra said Venkat Rao, along with three fishermen including his son T. Ramu ventured into the sea on Saturday morning. The boat capsized when they were returning to the shore. Venkat Rao went missing while Ramu and two others swam ashore. After reaching the shore, the fishermen lodged a complaint and the Atchutapuram Police registered a missing case and launched a search operation.

Venkat Rao’s body was retrieved from the water on Sunday morning and sent for post-mortem.


