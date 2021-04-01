Visakhapatnam

First block of solar plant inaugurated at NTPC Simhadri

The first 5 MW block of the proposed 25 MW Floating Solar PV Project, being developed in RW Reservoir spread over 150 acres at NTPC Simhadri at Parawada, here, was inaugurated by Diwakar Kaushik, Head of the Plant, and other officials from executing department and other sections. Officials of BHEL EDN and site team and agencies were present. Power flow of more than 2MW was witnessed with present solar irradiance. This would be the single largest Floating Solar PV Project in the State once commissioned.

The balance works are expected to be completed by June 2021 and full 25 MW will be made available to the grid.

