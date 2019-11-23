Visakhapatnam

Fire breaks out in e-bike showroom in Vizag

A fire broke out at an e-bike showroom in Dondaparthy area on Friday night.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze. Fire officials who rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call and doused the fire. They said that several bikes were gutted in the mishap. Authorities are yet to ascertain the extent of losses and the reason behind the mishap.

