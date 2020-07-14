Fire breaks out at Visakhapatnam pharma city

A major fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City at Parawada, in Visakhapatnam, late on Monday night. According to the Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, the fire reportedly broke out in a dump yard in the pharma city and as per the initial reports, there was no report of any casualty.

“We are ascertaining the details, and both police and fire service department are at the spot to control the flames,” Mr. Meena said.

A few days ago two persons died and four others were injured in an accident at Sainor Life Sciences, a unit at the pharma city.