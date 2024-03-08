GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fearing exam failure, Intermediate student ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

March 08, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Fearing failure in the examination, a 16-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in his house at Ambedkar Colony under Duvvada police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

According to reports, the 16-year-old was pursuing Intermediate first year in a private college at Gajuwaka. He had reportedly taken the extreme step during the absence of his parents. Though his kin rushed him to a hospital at Aganampudi, he was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.