Farmers lament curbs put in place

Braving curbs and enduring hurdles, farmers from Amaravati resumed their long march to Tirupati at Turimela village in SPSR Nellore district on Friday.

Many curbs were in place, lamented farmers before pitching their tent at Sydapuram village for night halt after covering a distance of 10 km.

It was unfortunate that the government, which boasted of empowering women by adopting Disha Bill, put hurdles to their march by removing even the mobile toilets which were part of the convoy, they lamented.

“The path we have chosen is not a one of bed of roses. We continue walking on the Turimela-Sydapuram road, submerged in a sheet of water in many stretches and the curbs of various kinds put in place,” said a group of farmers led by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti convenor A.Siva Reddy.

People from different parts of Sydapuram mandal, slowly limping back to normalcy after battered by heavy rain for more than 20 days, extended a warm welcome to the farmers from the capital region.

A group of local people at Molakalapudi village showered flower petals on the group of 157 farmers and said their sacrifice of parting with their fertile land for a world-class capital would not go waste.