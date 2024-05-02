GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Family of four try to end life in Vizag; teen dead

May 02, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A family of four purportedly attempted to end their life at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam late on Wednesday night, wherein a 19-year-old girl died. According to the PM Palem police, the girl’s father, a second-year diploma student, suspected that she might be in a relationship as she was not focussing on her studies. On Wednesday night, her parents attempted to end their life in order to frighten her. Following the attempt, however, the girl and her younger brother, too, attempted to kill themselves. The four were later shifted to a hospital, where the girl died. The three other members of the family are said to be out of danger. The PM Palem police have launched an investigation.

(If in distress, call helpline number 100 for counselling)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.