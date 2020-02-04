Visakhapatnam

Experts make suggestions on planetarium design

more-in

Suggestions made on design and technical aspects

Experts visited the site earmarked atop Kailasagiri for setting up a planetarium on Monday. They met Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and made several suggestions.

The suggestions related to the size of the planetarium, type of the dome, seating capacity, the number of shows, duration, servers, screen and sound equipment and other technical aspects. They suggested that the details of the show be made available in a digital library and workshops and interactive sessions organised for students.

Mr. Koteswara Rao said the design should facilitate research.

VMRDA Additional Commissioner M. Jeelani Samoon and expert committee comprising Director of Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, Kolkata, Debi Prasad Duari; Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, Pramod G. Galgali; Head of Information Technology of JNTU, Jaya Suma; Curator of National Council of Science Museums Pramod Grover; retired curator of NCSM Jeelani; VMRDA secretary A. Srinivas and Superintendent Engineer Ramamohan participated in the meeting.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 9:06:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/experts-make-suggestions-on-planetarium-design/article30732203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY