Experts make suggestions on planetarium design

Experts visited the site earmarked atop Kailasagiri for setting up a planetarium on Monday. They met Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and made several suggestions.

The suggestions related to the size of the planetarium, type of the dome, seating capacity, the number of shows, duration, servers, screen and sound equipment and other technical aspects. They suggested that the details of the show be made available in a digital library and workshops and interactive sessions organised for students.

Mr. Koteswara Rao said the design should facilitate research.

VMRDA Additional Commissioner M. Jeelani Samoon and expert committee comprising Director of Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, Kolkata, Debi Prasad Duari; Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru, Pramod G. Galgali; Head of Information Technology of JNTU, Jaya Suma; Curator of National Council of Science Museums Pramod Grover; retired curator of NCSM Jeelani; VMRDA secretary A. Srinivas and Superintendent Engineer Ramamohan participated in the meeting.