Experts call for more awareness in dealing with dementia patients

September 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit organisation, in partnership with Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, organised the ‘Blue Button Movement’ programme at R.K Beach on September 21 (Thursday), marking the World Alzheimer’s Day.

Dr. N.S. Raju, Managing Trustee of Age Care Foundation and vice-president of DIA, described the ‘Blue Button’ movement, saying that it carries a deep symbolism for those suffering from dementia. The ability to button one’s own clothes is a sign of independence and the loss of it is an indicator of the early stage of dementia. The interlinked threads in the button represent the unity of the alliance which stands for hope and support.

Dr. G. Butchi Raju, Principal of Andhra Medical College(AMC), underscored the importance of raising awareness about dementia and rallying community support. He discussed the significance of lifestyle modifications in preventing and postponing the onset of this condition and appreciated Age Care Fundation’s initiatives such as screening camps, memory clinics, visits by nurses and doctors, as well as specialised clinics, exclusively designed for individuals suffering from dementia.

Dr. K. Venkateswarlu, Professor Emeritus, Department of Neurology, AMC, spoke about the complex needs of dementia patients. Dr. S. Gopi, HoD of Neurology, and a Professor at AMC, spoke on the importance of collaboration between public and social organisations to provide comprehensive support to the patients and their families.

Geriatric and palliative care

Chairman of the Age Care Foundation, G. Sambasiva Rao said the foundation’s facility coming up at Gambeeram would provide geriatric and palliative care services to the patients hailing from Visakhapatnam and the neighbouring districts. The estimated project cost is around ₹240 crore. He appreciated the donors who have contributed to the cause.

Members of Rotary Club Greater Visakha, Inner Wheel Clubs of Waltair and Visakhapatnam, faculty and students of AMC participated in the meeting and an awareness walk. The participants also formed a human chain as a symbol of the ‘Blue Button’, acting as a protective shield and a unifying emblem urging society to recognise the effects of dementia, express empathy, and proactively offer their support.

They carried placards and pamphlets on dementia. Healthcare experts from Andhra Medical College, King George Hospital, Gayatri Medical College, students of Andhra Medical College, staff, volunteers, and representatives of Sneha Sandhya, along with the family of caregivers and senior citizens, participated in the event.