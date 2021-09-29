Events lined up for World Wildlife Week

On the occasion of World Wildlife Week-2021 (October 2 to 8), the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is going to organise various events for wildlife lovers, said Curator Nandani Salaria. On October 8, Vizag Zoo Wildlife Run will be conducted for nature lovers. Anyone can participate in this run, she said. She said that short film/documentary competition on the theme of ‘Wildlife Conservation’ and photography competition will be held. Enthusiasts can short films to mail id events.igzp@gmail.com through Google Drive. For more details about short film competition, interested can follow zoo on social media "@vizagzoo"