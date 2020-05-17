Essentials distributed to migrant workers

Stranded labourers, travelling to their hometowns by road on the National Highway, were given bread, water bottles, biscuits and packed glucose water, by the youth wing of Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, to provide succour during their arduous journey.

Youth wing coordinator V, Krishna and his team distributed the relief material to workers passing-by on the National Highway at the RTO Office near Aganampudi while R.A. Naidu and Shyam distributed the essential items to the migrant workers on the National Highway at Sabbavaram. They are all employees of RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, according to a statement issued by G. Ramakrishna, convener of the Ukkunagaram Samithi.