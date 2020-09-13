ELS modifies coaching locos for goods operations

DRM appreciates the team

Electric Loco Shed(ELS), Visakhapatnam, has paired two electrical locos, WAP-4-model locos, by performing key modifications and made them ready for goods train operations.

ELS has successfully modified two WAP-4 model locos, which are being operated for passenger trains, to work in multiple unit operation for hauling goods train operations. As these coaching train locos’ utilisation has reduced due to COVID-19 pandemic, team ELS took the initiative to use these locos for effective utilisation by performing key modifications. These class of locos are originally designed to work in single unit operation for hauling coaching rakes, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

The main objective of this project is to increase the productivity with available resources for operation of goods trains and increasing the reliability on WAP-4 electric locos in freight transportation. The electric loco shed staff successfully completed the necessary modifications to the locos like cabling and fabrication work by attaching couplers to both leading and trailing engines through a series of multi-unit cables in order to synchronise these engines electrically and mechanically.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, The project was led by P. Siva Naresh, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (ELS), P. Mohana Rao, Senior Section Engineer/ E-5, KVP Kumar, Senior Section Engineer (Mechanical), and team, which completed the project in 10 days.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the team for their relentless efforts in making the project successful in a short span of time.