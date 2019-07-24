Eight injured in Visakhapatnam accident

As many as eight persons, including the bus driver, were injured when a Road Transport Corporation bus reportedly hit a stationary lorry on NH-16 near the N.G. Palem area in Visakhapatnam district early on July 24. All the injured were shifted to Anakapalle area hospital and are said to be safe.

According to reports, at around 3.30 am, a lorry heading towards Tuni from Visakhapatnam hit a road divider, allegedly after the driver lost control over the vehicle. An APSRTC bus ferrying 24 passengers from Palasa in Srikakulam district to Vijayawada hit the stationary lorry from the back.

Finding fault with the lorry driver, the police said that he should have moved the vehicle from the middle of the road after the accident.

Among the eight injured, the bus driver received severe injuries. Noticing the seriousness of his injuries, the Kasimkota Police, who reached the accident spot, shifted him to a nearby hospital without waiting for 108 ambulance services.

“We saw that he was severely injured and hence without waiting for the ambulance service, we shifted him immediately and he is undergoing treatment,” said Kasimkota Sub Inspector Rama Krishna. 108 services also reached the spot and shifted the other injured, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.