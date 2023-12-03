HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED begins probe into loan fraud in IDBI-Rajamahendravaram Branch

December 03, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has launched probe into the alleged fraud in the IDBI-Rajamahendravaram branch in connection with the processing and sanctioning of short term loans under the Kisan Credit Card to farmers for construction of aqua ponds.

According to an official release, the ED has also conducted the searches in the six locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States in the Rs. 311 crore fraud on November 29.

The ED has seized the electronic devices from the accused during the searches. The investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.