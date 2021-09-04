E-cars and e-bikes available on rent at railway station

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has started the facility of e-cars and e-bikes on rent at the Visakhapatnam railway station.

The facility was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy here on Saturday.

A motorbike rental company has set up its facility at the Gate number 1. This project was set up under non-fare revenue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satpathy said that visitors, passengers and public at the station can avail this facility at nominal charges.

The concept of e-bikes and cars is to promote environment-friendly motive among the travellers and to encourage the public towards conservation of environment.

The DRM also commissioned two water coolers each on platform nos.1 and 8 donated by Sri Satya Sai Seva Samithi.