Don’t renominate Gana Babu for West MLA, TDP leader urges party

January 25, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of P.V.G.R. Naidu (Gana Babu). The MLA did not attack the ruling YSRCP vehemently enough, complained the party’s district general secretary Pasarla Prasad.

Telugu Desam Party Visakhapatnam district general secretary Pasarla Prasad urged the TDP high command not to allot the party ticket for Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency to sitting MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) for the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference at the VJF Press Club on Wednesday, Mr. Prasad, accompanied by some TDP cadre, said that in the last four-and-a-half years, Mr. Gana Babu had failed to attack the ruling YSRCP vehemently over its failures and point out its shortcomings.

“The MLA rarely condemned the atrocities committed by the YSRCP leaders and never spoke out on the land scams. When TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was stopped at the Visakhapatnam airport, all party leaders including Palla Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, and leaders from other districts as well, protested against the incident. But Mr. Gana Babu did not take part,” he said.

