District records 6 more COVID deaths, toll rises to 327

The district COVID-19 cumulative tally rose to 44,560 with 415 fresh infections being reported on Sunday.
Six more persons died of COVID-19 taking the toll to 327. On a positive note, as many as 500 persons have been discharged/recovered from the coronavirus.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin released on Sunday, the number of active and recovered/discharged cases in the district is 5,430 and 38,803 respectively.
Though the number of infections has seen a decline,compared to previous month, the deaths are yet to come under control. In September so far, as many as 7,454 cases were reported, while the number of deaths reported during the same period is 69.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, there are 718 clusters in the district, as on date, of which as many as 118 are very active and 41 are active.
As many as 192 clusters have been denotified.
