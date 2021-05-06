Denizens resort to panic buying as curfew begins in Vizag

Heavy crowd at rythu bazaars throws social distancing norms to the wind

There was a mad rush at the vegetable, chicken and mutton shops in the city as people resorted to panic buying on Wednesday, the first day of curfew imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. The shops will remain remain open from 6 a.m. to noon daily during the two-week curfew.

Huge crowds thronged the rythu bazaar at Seethammadhara. The buyers jostled with each another, leaving the social distancing norms to the wind. However, people were seen wearing masks. The consumers jostled to grab the vegetables and other provisions, fearing that the shops would run out of stocks.

“There is no need for panic buying as the rythu bazaars and shops will remain open from 6 a.m. to noon daily. The idea is to facilitate purchases in a relaxed manner in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. The people must understand that violation of protocols would make them susceptible to the infection, causing rapid spread of virus,” said an official.

The police personnel were seen asking the people on the streets to go home as the curfew was in force from the noon. But, it took time for the crowd to disperse. A majority of the shops on the main roads downed their shutters by the noon. However, some shops in the internal roads functioned beyond noon.

Distressed sale

Fruit sellers at Poorna Market sold mangoes at a reduced price of ₹200 for two dozens to exhaust their stock before the curfew hours. Autorickshaws were seen overcrowded with commuters as the curfew hours approached, in the absence of APSRTC buses. However, the city roads wore a deserted look by 1 p.m.