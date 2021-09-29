Delicate surgery performed on 31-year-old woman

A delicate surgery was performed on a 31-year-old pregnant lady with 9 months gestation at the Victoria Government Hospital(VGH), here, recently. She underwent surgery for ovarian cancer in 2019 at Hyderabad. They removed the diseased ovary and it was diagnosed as Dysgerminoma (ovarian cancer). This was her first pregnancy, and she was advised ultra sound.

A Caesarian section was done and she delivered a female baby with weight of 2.8 kg, followed by Radical Hysterectomy, both mother and baby are healthy, and chemotherapy was planned after discharge, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Tuesday.

The surgery was done by the 4th unit team of doctors. They are Vanaja, Associate Professor of Gynaecology, Raghavendra, Surgical Oncologist, Sharmila, Assistant Professor, and Madhuri, Anaesthetist.