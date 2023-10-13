CPI(M) demands release of White Paper on development of North Andhra

October 13, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Demanding the release of a White Paper on the development of North Andhra in the last four-and-a-half years, CPI(M) State secretariat member K. Lokanadham sought to know what Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done for the development of backward north Andhra.

Addressing a media conference along with CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggunaidu, in Visakhapatnam, on October 13, Mr. Lokanadham wondered whether the shifting of the Chief Minister to Visakhapatnam would automatically result in the development of north Andhra. The YSRCP government had announced three capitals and also that Visakhapatnam would be made the ‘executive capital’. But now, the G.O. Rt no. 2015 was released on October 11, 2023 in a hurry.

The G.O. has mentioned about the backwardness of north Andhra and that the Agency areas were all the more backward. It also noted that location of the CM s camp office in Visakhapatnam would contribute to the overall development of north Andhra.

He also sought that the government should come out with a statement on how much funds were allocated for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, the measures taken for the reopening of cooperative sugar factories, and small and medium industries in north Andhra, the measures taken by the State government for preventing the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the pride of the State, from the threat of privatisation, and on the need to sell the State government’s stake in the Gangavaram Port to the Adani Group.

Mr. Lokanadham criticised the G.O. for saying that the tribal people were being attracted to the Left Wing extremism. He alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to provide basic amenities, education and health. He sought to know why the rations, being provided to tribal people, through Antyodaya, were withdrawn. He also wanted to know what the State government has done to exert pressure on the Centre for the operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone, Visakhapatnam Metro Rail, Tribal University and the special package announced by the Centre for the backward regions of North Andhra and Rayalaseema.