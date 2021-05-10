COVID second wave surge takes the sheen off affluent weddings

Service providers are in dire straits for the second year in a row

Though the auspicious season for the wedding bells is set to begin, the dreaded coronavirus seems to be haunting the prosperous grooms and brides who have been waiting in the wings to tie the nuptial knot.

Many, who had planned their children's marriage on a big scale last year, postponed the event as the virus raised its ugly head stalling everything.

Those who put off the marriage schedule to this year to celebrate it amid a big gathering, were a disappointed lot this time also as the second wave is sending shivers down the spine of everyone.

Wedding service providers like priests, caterers, flower decorators, orchestra singers and function hall organisers are all in dire straits for the second year in a row. The curfew, imposed by the State government, from 12 noon till 6 a.m. from May 5 will add to their woes. The government has, however, noted in the guidelines that weddings, which were already fixed, could be held during the curfew hours but with a maximum of 20 guests.

“There are a number of ‘muhurtams’ during ‘Vaisakha month’, beginning from May 11, and they continue up to July 10. The ‘muhurtams’ are again available from August 9 to September 7. In view of the restrictions on the number of guests, parents are postponing the wedding of their sons and daughters,” says Uttarandhra Archaka Sangam joint secretary Vakkalanka Muralikrishna.

“Our convention centre has a capacity of 2,000. We have a provision to split the hall but the restrictions on the number of invitees and the pandemic threat have led to some of the bookings getting cancelled and three postponed to August,” says Gouri Shankar, General Manager(operations) of Vizag Conventions, located beside the International Cricket Stadium at P.M. Palem. Flower decorators are facing a hand-to-mouth existence as they had given advance to florists in Bengaluru and ordered structures for the decoration from suppliers. They spend lakhs of rupees for the flowers and structure and give advance to the suppliers but now with the postponement of weddings, they are facing untold hardship.

“The big halls should be permitted to fill at least 10% of their capacity so that flower decorations can be made. When only 50 guests are allowed, the wedding organisers view huge flower decorations as a wasteful expenditure. Some of the guests are taking back the advances they had given, though we promise to honour the decoration contract, whenever the wedding is held,” says Duvvi Kali Prasad, president, Vizag Town and Lighting Decorators Welfare Association.