COVID-19 care centres to be set up in rural areas in the district

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that COVID-19 care centres will set up at Araku Valley, Paderu, Narsipatnam and Anakapalle divisions. He said that already the city has 10 centres. He was speaking to officials in a review meet on COVID-19 here on Friday.
Mr. Chand said that Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) will act as nodal officers for all the centres being set up in divisional level and all the centres will be monitored by Joint Collectors. He said that nearly 5,000 beds are being created in the district.
He asked the officials to conduct 2,000 tests in the GVMC limits itself on a daily basis.
The Collector also asked the officials to conduct tests to the elderly persons and people with health issues in the containment zones. He reviewed the measures being taken for the prevention of COVID-19.
Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy, Arun Kumar and R. Govinda Rao, GVMC Chief Medical & Officer for Health K.S.L.G. Sastry, Special Officer for COVID-19, Principal, Andhra Medical College, P.V. Sudhakar, and a few others were present.
