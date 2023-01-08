HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooperate with govts. in disease prevention, Andhra Pradesh, TS Governors urge corporate companies

January 08, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan virtally addressing the delegates of 16th Global Health Summit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan virtally addressing the delegates of 16th Global Health Summit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

Governors of Telugu States – Biswabhushan Harichandan from Andhra Pradesh and Tamilisai Soundararajan from Telangana – emphasised the need for corporate companies to collaborate with the State and the Central governments in disease prevention as a social responsibility.

Addressing the delegates of the 16th Global Health Summit virtually on the second day here on Saturday, Mr. Harichandan said that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana is providing quality health to the poor, but it should effectively reach children and women in particular in grass root level.

Ms. Tamilisai said that despite the improvement in health and infrastructure in the country, some women in the villages are still suffering from various conditions due to lack of medical help. Maternal mortality has also become a challenge for the government and other stakeholders, she said. Stakeholders should make extra efforts to reduce the mortality rate and ensure that medical assistance is provided to the tail-end areas in the villages, she added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.