HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Contract worker dies in accident at Pharma City in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old contract worker died in an accident at a Pharma unit in JN Pharma City here in Parawada on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Kintada Raja Rao (35) of Kannavanipalem in Chodavaram mandal. Inspector of Parawada Police Station Eswara Rao said that Chinna Rao had been working as contract worker for the past seven years in the pharma unit. At around 12.30 p.m., while Chinna Rao was working near the reactor, he fell from a height, and his head hit the reactor blades. He was shifted to a private hospital immediately, where he died undergoing treatment. Parawada police registered a case. Meanwhile, CITU leader and member of Pharmacity Staff and Workers Union, G Satyanarayana alleged negligence of the management as the reason . He also demanded ₹1 crore compensation to the family of Chinna Rao.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.