Complex surgery performed by KGH doctors saves leg of patient

September 08, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A team of doctors of the Orthopaedic Department of the King George Hospital (KGH) has performed a complex surgery on a 46-year-old man, who was earlier advised immediate amputation of his right lower limb, saving his leg. The patient, after post-operative care for a while, will be able to walk properly, the doctors said, adding that the procedure was performed under YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

According to Dr. L. Lokanadh, Head of Department (orthopaedics) at KGH, the patient, K. Koralayya, hailing from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour area, had been suffering from severe pain in his right thigh for the past six months. He was on medication.

His condition worsened after he fell and fractured his right femur. Many doctors he had approached advised immediate amputation of his right lower limb, citing the fracture as an extreme pathologic injury.

Mr. Koralayya approached the Orthopaedic Unit-3 of the KGH.

“After the required investigations, we decided to perform a surgery on August 11. We fixed the fractured femur in the medullary cavity with a steel rod. We sent the bone fragments for histopathological examinations. We referred him to the medical oncology and surgical oncology departments for further treatment. The surgery was successful,” Dr. Lokanadh told The Hindu.

“We want to share with the people that such complicated procedures are being performed successfully at government-run hospitals such as KGH. The patient was discharged after removal of sutures. He will able to walk properly after a while,” he added.