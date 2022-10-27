Coal dust pollution, sea erosion issues in Vizag take centre stage in ‘Swachh Visakha Puraskar’ programme

Port authorities are using tarpaulin to cover coal dust, allege people‘s representatives; they stress need for construction of sheds for the purpose

TTD Chairman Y.V Subba Reddy looking at a model of waste-to-energy plant during the Swachh Visakha Puraskar-2022 programme in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Issues pertaining to coal dust pollution, sea erosion, single-use plastic took the centre stage during the ‘Swachh Visakha Puraskar’ programme on Thursday. Several elected representatives urged Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who was here for the ceremony, to look into the issues and take adequate measures.

YSR Congress Party MLC Ravindra Babu said that there are two major issues pertaining to the city—sea erosion and coal dust pollution due to cargo handling in the open. He opined that resolving the two issues can make Vizag the number one city in the country.

Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar pointed out the increasing coal dust pollution in his constituency and the problems being faced by the people in the Old Town area. He demanded an immediate solution and asked the authorities to speak to the Vizag Port Chairman. He alleged that the port authorities were using tarpaulin to cover the coal dust and that there was a need for construction of sheds for the purpose.

Not children of lesser Gods: MLA

Mr. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar alleged that the neighbouring East Constituency was going forward with a lot of development activities, but a number of issues pertaining to South Constituency, which constitute the oldest localities from the city were yet to be addressed.

Citing an example, the MLA said UGD works were undertaken simultaneously in both East and South constituencies. “The works are yet to be completed in many areas in my constituency. However, the works are over in the East constituency. We are not the children of lesser Gods,” he said.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar also pointed out that after former GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha was transferred, the banned single-use plastic had made a comeback in many areas. He urged GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu to launch special drives to put an end to the plastic pollution.

Responding on the coal pollution issue, Mr. Subba Reddy said that he would conduct a meeting with the Visakhapatnam Port Authorities Chairman and the officials concerned in his next visit and steps would be initiated to check the coal dust pollution.