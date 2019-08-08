Class 10 student held in Aditya murder case

The Krishna district police on Wednesday took a minor boy of the Government BC Welfare Hostel into custody for allegedly killing Dasari Aditya (7), who was staying in the same hostel.

Aditya, a native of Challapalli and studying in class III, was found dead in the bathroom of a BC Welfare Hostel on Tuesday.

According to police, the special teams formed by the police took the minor boy, a class 10 student, into custody. A native of Cherukupalli village in Guntur district, he reportedly confessed to the crime.

The 15-year-old boy allegedly killed Aditya by slitting his throat with a knife used for sharpening pencils, said Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

‘Heated arguments’

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Ramesh Reddy said Aditya and the senior student reportedly clashed a couple of days ago while they were washing clothes in the hostel. They entered into an argument on Monday night over the issue and Aditya reportedly abused his senior.

‘Premeditated crime’

Taking this as an insult, the minor reportedly planned to take revenge. Police said the boy asked Aditya to accompany him when he went to answer nature’s call on Monday night.

He allegedly took Aditya into the bathroom and strangulated him. To confirm his death, he slit his throat leaving him in a pool of blood and returned to his room. The victim died after sometime, the police said.

The minor removed the blood-stained clothes and hid them in his trunk.

Later, he washed his hands and knifeand slept. The boy’s father too had criminal history, the police said.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the sniffer dog squad identified the trunk in which the the blood-stained clothes were hidden and the boy, who kept the knife in his pocket. The evidences were seized, the SP added.

Students in shock

“The act of the minor boy has shocked us. Even when all students were in panic , the boy who allegedly committed the offence moved with other students normally the next day and pretended innocence,” the investigation officers said.

The police blamed lack of supervision in the hostel for the incident.

The minor would be counselled and produced before the juvenile court, the SP said.

“Everyone in the hostel, the investigation officers and the villagers were shocked after knowing Aditya was killed over a petty reason,” the DSP said.