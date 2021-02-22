City police extend two welfare programmes to schools

The city police have extended two of their programmes — ‘Neti Yuvathe Repati Paurulu’ and ‘Surakshit Prayanam’ — to schools here on Monday.
Under ‘Surakshit Prayanam’ programme, various aspects such as traffic clearance and safety aspects, especially at schools during the time of entry and exit of students, were introduced to the students by the police officials.
About 100 schools are being covered in the first phase.
Under the ‘Neti Yuvathe Repati Paurulu’ programme, the police officials will discuss about drug abuse and safe driving.
Both the programmes are being handled by the women’s wing of the city police.
Each official would adopt one school or college under these programmes and the target is to cover about 600 schools in the long run.
Each of the them will be taking a 30-minute interactive session.
