City police extend ‘Marpu’ to misguided youth

Counselling will be given to those addicted to drugs and indulging in anti-social activities: Police Commissioner

The city police has extended its recently launched programme ‘Marpu’ to the youth who are getting addicted to drugs and other activities such as bike racing. It is basically going to be a counselling centre.

Initially, the programme was started to give a chance to rowdies, who are listed at various police station, to reform.

But keeping in mind the recent trend of youth getting addicted to various types of drugs and some indulging in anti-social activities, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha has decided to extend the programme to them.

It has been noticed that in the city, FIRs are being registered against some youth for violating law. Cases subsequently hamper their career apart from disturbing their lives, said Mr. Sinha.

According to him, use of drugs and bike racing or driving bikes at a very high speed, are some of the areas of concern, as sometimes they result in fatal accidents.

To wean away the youth from these kinds of activities and to give them a chance to join the mainstream, the purview of ‘Marpu’ has been extended.

Counselling centre will comprise one officer each from the Social Welfare, Police and, the Medical and Health Departments.

The officers will be assisted by a counsellor or psychologist.

The committee will sit in room No. 15, in Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on all Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For any emergencies one can dial 100 and confidentiality of the persons will be maintained.