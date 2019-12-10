Buildings violating fire safety norms in Vizag face action

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Monday asked the officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to serve notices on the buildings that are violating the fire safety norms as mandated by the building codes and other laws. The officials were also told to submit report within two days.

‘NoC mandatory’

At a review meeting convened in the wake of the fire mishaps in New Delhi, Ms. Srijana said that all educational institutions, business establishments, storage buildings and hazardous premises must install fire safety equipment. “The safety measures should be complied with the National Building Code-2016 and all the buildings should obtain the ‘No objection certificate’ (NoC) from the GVMC without fail, she said.

“Action will be taken against the commercial buildings that have not obtained the necessary permissions from the GVMC, as per the norms of A.P. Fire Service Act 1999 and A.P. Fire and Emergency Operations Rules-2006,” said Ms. Srijana.

The GVMC has a fire prevention wing and any clarification can be sought from Regional Officer Niranjan Reddy by dialling 9177504442.

Swachh Survekshan

Meanwhile, Ms. Srijana said that the Swachh Survekshan, the pan-India survey of cities and towns for cleanliness rankings, will be held on three aspects and awareness should be created among people. She asked the officials to intensify their efforts to improve the rank of the GVMC.

To get the double plus ranking in the open defecation-free (ODF) category, necessary facilities should be provided in community and public toilets, including those in slums, parks and markets.

“The citizens should be educated on segregation of waste at the doorstep and at commercial premises as well,” she said.

Single-use plastic

Ms. Srijana further said that even as single-use plastic including 200 ml cups and water bottles had been banned, all plastic bags above 50 microns should carry printed declarations that they would be bought back. At all function halls and Kalyana Mandapams, single-use plastic should be banned.

Chief Medical Officer A. Hemanth made a presentation on the 32 parameters for the survey. Zone commissioners, assistant medical officers and chief city planner participated in the meeting.