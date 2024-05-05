GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boulder fall near Sivalingapuram disrupts traffic in K-K line for about three-and-a-half hours

May 05, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The falling of a boulder, a little ahead of an empty goods train at Sivalingapuram, between S. Kota and Borra Gruhalu stations around 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, led to one of the wheels of the locomotive jumping the rails resulting in disruption of traffic for about three-and-a-half hours.

The goods train was going from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, when the boulder fell and came under the wheels. The arrival of a crane and re-railing of the wheel that slipped to the ground took time, according to sources.

The 1 VK Visakhapatnam – Kirandul passenger train was detained in Visakhapatnam railway station.

